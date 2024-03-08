Slovakia’s industrial production witnessed a significant surge in January 2024, marking a notable increase of 3.6% compared to the same month a year ago. This positive growth comes after a slight dip of -0.1% in December 2023. The data, updated on 8th March 2024, reveals an impressive turnaround in the country’s industrial sector within a short timeframe.The Year-over-Year comparison showcases the robust performance of Slovakia’s industrial production, indicating a steady recovery and promising outlook for the economy. With this notable expansion, Slovakia demonstrates resilience and dynamism in its industrial landscape, reflecting a positive trajectory for future economic prosperity. Investors and analysts will be closely monitoring this upward trend as Slovakia continues to strengthen its position in the global market.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com