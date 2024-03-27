On Wednesday, Southland Holdings Inc. (SLND) disclosed that its subsidiary in the Civil segment, Oscar Renda Contracting, was awarded a $56 million contract. The project requires them to construct a new wastewater treatment plant in the Southwest. Key elements of the construction will include a headworks facility, an influent pump station, an extended aeration basin, a pad for the blower building, an administration building, and a UV disinfection facility.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com
