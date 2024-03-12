The latest data from the Spanish 3-Month Letras Auction shows a decrease in yield to 3.626%, down from the previous recorded rate of 3.703%. The updated figures were released on March 12, 2024, indicating a positive trend in the short-term government debt market in Spain. Investors closely monitor these auctions as they provide insights into the country’s financial health and market sentiment. The lower yield suggests increased demand for Spanish government securities, possibly due to improved confidence in the economy or a shift in global market conditions. Analysts will be keeping a close eye on future auctions to gauge investor appetite and economic stability in Spain.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com