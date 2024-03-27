In Spain, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for the month of March 2024 has shown a notable uptick, reaching 3.2%. This figure surpasses the previous indicator of 2.8% recorded in February 2024. The data, updated on 27th March 2024, reflects a year-over-year comparison, where the current CPI is compared to the same month a year ago.This increase in the Spanish CPI suggests a rise in overall inflation levels, indicating potential economic shifts that could impact consumer purchasing power and financial markets. Keeping an eye on inflation trends is crucial for policymakers and investors alike as they navigate the evolving economic landscape in Spain and beyond.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com