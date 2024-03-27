According to the most recent data released on 27 March 2024, Spanish retail sales experienced robust growth in February 2024, with a significant increase of 1.9% compared to the same month a year ago. This marks a substantial improvement from the previous indicator of 0.3% in January 2024.The Year-over-Year comparison indicates a positive trend in consumer spending and economic activity in Spain’s retail sector. The latest figures suggest a promising outlook for the country’s economy, showing resilience and potential for further expansion despite challenges in the global economic landscape.Investors and analysts are closely monitoring these developments as they continue to assess the impact of consumer behavior on Spain’s economic recovery. The strong growth in retail sales bodes well for future economic performance and indicates increasing consumer confidence in the market.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com