Sunnova Energy International Inc., renowned as NOVA, unveiled a fresh strategic alliance with Home Depot Inc., commonly recognized as HD, on Tuesday. This exclusive partnership will offer solar and battery storage services in Home Depot outlets across the United States and its territories. This initiative facilitates accessibility to Sunnova's Adaptive Home energy solutions for consumers in over 2,000 Home Depot locations. It's notable that this collaboration signifies a further expansion of their prevailing relationship with The Home Depot.