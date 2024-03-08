Sweden’s industrial production has seen a significant boost, with the latest indicator reaching 1.2% in a year-over-year comparison. This marks a sharp increase from the previous indicator at 0.1%. The data was updated on 08 March 2024, showcasing the country’s strong performance in the industrial sector. Year-over-year comparisons provide a valuable insight into the growth and stability of industrial production, highlighting Sweden’s resilience and progress in its economy. With this notable surge in industrial production, Sweden is positioned well to continue its economic growth trajectory in the coming months.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com