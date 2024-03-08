In a recent economic development, Taiwan’s imports took a significant hit in February 2024, plunging by 17.8% compared to the same month a year ago. This sharp decline follows a previous indicator of a 19% increase in imports in January 2024. The latest data, updated on 8th March 2024, indicates a challenging period for Taiwan’s international trade.The Year-over-Year comparison reveals a stark contrast, with the recent figures painting a concerning picture for the country’s import activities. The sudden downturn in imports could have far-reaching implications for Taiwan’s economy and its trade relations with other nations. As global economic conditions continue to evolve, monitoring these trends will be crucial for understanding and addressing the challenges faced by Taiwan’s import market.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com