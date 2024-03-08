In a recent report on Austrian trade balance, it was revealed that the country’s trade surplus took a significant hit in December 2023. The previous indicator, which stood at 1699.3 million in November 2023, plummeted to 365.1 million in December 2023. This development indicates a drastic downturn in Austria’s trade performance in just one month. The data, updated on 08 March 2024, highlights the challenges faced by the Austrian economy towards the end of last year. Analysts are closely monitoring the situation to assess the potential impact of this sharp decline in the country’s trade balance on its overall economic outlook.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com