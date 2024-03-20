The consumer confidence level in Turkey saw a slight increase in March, following a dip in February, as revealed by a survey conducted jointly by Turkstat and the central bank.The seasonally adjusted consumer confidence index in March nudged up a fraction to 79.4 from February’s 79.3. It is crucial to note, however, that any index score below 100 points towards a pessimistic sentiment.The index that evaluates the households’ perception of their current financial situation experienced a decline, dropping from 67.1 in February to 66.6 in March.On the other hand, the index indicating the households’ financial expectations for the coming twelve months showed a strengthening trend, moving up from 78.2 to 78.9.The consumers demonstrated a slight rise in their forecasts of the overall economic condition in the future, with the relevant index increasing marginally from 74.6 to 74.9.However, the consumer sentiment regarding expenditure on durable goods for the next twelve months was inclined towards pessimism, with the respective index displaying a drop from 97.5 in previous month to 97.0 in March.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com