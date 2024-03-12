The latest data on UK’s Average Earnings ex Bonus for January 2024 shows a slight decrease to 6.1%, down from 6.2% in December 2023. This marginal dip may indicate a minor slowdown in wage growth for UK workers. The information was released on March 12, 2024, reflecting the most recent updates on the country’s economic performance.While the decline is small, it is essential to monitor these fluctuations as they can provide valuable insights into the overall health of the UK economy. Changes in average earnings can impact consumer spending power, inflation rates, and overall economic growth. Economists and policymakers will continue to analyze this data closely to make informed decisions regarding financial policies and economic forecasts moving forward.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com