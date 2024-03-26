The latest data on the United States API Weekly Crude Oil Stock has been released, showing a significant increase to 9.337 million barrels. This marks a sharp contrast to the previous indicator, which had shown a decrease at -1.519 million barrels. The most recent figures, updated on 26 March 2024, indicate a notable buildup in crude oil stockpiles in the country.The fluctuation in crude oil stocks can have implications for both domestic and international markets, impacting prices and supply levels. Analysts closely monitor these figures to gauge the state of oil reserves and anticipate potential shifts in the energy sector. The latest increase in the API Weekly Crude Oil Stock suggests a rise in inventory levels, which could influence future oil market dynamics.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com