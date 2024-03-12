The latest data on the United States’ Core Consumer Price Index (CPI) for February 2024 has been released, showing that the indicator remained unchanged at 0.4%. This data, which measures the change in the price of goods and services, reflects the steady pricing environment within the country.The comparison period, which looks at the month-over-month changes, shows that the Core CPI in February did not exhibit any movement compared to the previous month. This stability in consumer prices suggests a consistent level of inflation in the United States economy.With the data updated on March 12, 2024, policymakers, economists, and investors will continue to monitor the Core CPI closely for any potential impact on monetary policy decisions and market trends in the coming months.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com