The latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for the United States has been released, showing a slight increase in prices for February 2024. The previous CPI indicator for January 2024 had stopped at a 0.3% change, but in February, the indicator rose slightly to 0.4%. This data, reflecting a month-over-month comparison, indicates a gradual uptick in consumer prices. The information was updated on 12th March 2024, providing a snapshot of the current economic landscape in the US. As the world keeps a close eye on inflation trends, these numbers offer insights into the dynamics of the US economy.