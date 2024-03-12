The latest data released by the United States Bureau of Labor Statistics shows that the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for the month of February 2024 increased by 0.62% on a seasonally adjusted basis. This uptick comes after the CPI had previously grown by 0.54% in January 2024. The month-over-month comparison indicates a slight acceleration in inflationary pressures within the US economy.The CPI is a key indicator that measures the average change over time in the prices paid by consumers for a basket of goods and services. The latest figures suggest a continued trend of rising prices for consumer goods, which can impact household budgets and purchasing power. Economists and policymakers closely monitor CPI data to assess inflation trends and make informed decisions regarding monetary policy.With the CPI rising to 0.62% in February 2024, investors and market participants will be watching for further developments in inflation dynamics and how they may influence the broader economic landscape moving forward.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com