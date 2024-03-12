In the latest economic update from the United States, real earnings for February 2024 remained unchanged compared to the previous month, marking a 0% change. This comes after a slight decrease of 0.3% in real earnings in January 2024. The data, which was updated on 12th March 2024, shows that there was no improvement in real earnings for American workers from January to February.The comparison, done on a month-over-month basis, indicates that there was no significant growth in real earnings during this period. With the economic landscape constantly evolving, experts will be closely monitoring future real earnings reports to assess the overall impact on the economy and individuals’ purchasing power.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com