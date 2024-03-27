In positive news for the economic landscape of Colombia, the urban unemployment rate has decreased to 11.6% in February 2024. This marks a noticeable drop from the previous indicator, which stood at 12.4% in December 2023. The latest data update on 27 March 2024 confirms this downward trend, indicating a slight improvement in the job market despite ongoing challenges. This reduction in the unemployment rate could suggest potential opportunities for job seekers and indicate a positive shift in the country’s economic recovery efforts.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com