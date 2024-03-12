The latest data on the Core Consumer Price Index (CPI) in the United States has shown a slight decrease to 3.8% year-over-year in February 2024, down from the previous month’s reading of 3.9% in January 2024. The Core CPI tracks the prices paid by consumers for goods and services, excluding the more volatile categories of food and energy. This drop indicates a moderate easing in the rate of inflation compared to the previous month.The report, updated on March 12, 2024, revealed that the Core CPI figures are still elevated, reflecting the ongoing pressure on consumer prices. Economists will closely monitor future CPI releases to assess whether this slight decline is a temporary fluctuation or the beginning of a more significant trend in inflation dynamics. A lower Core CPI could provide some relief to policymakers grappling with the persistent inflationary environment that has characterized the economy in recent months.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com