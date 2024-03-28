In a significant development for the United States economy, corporate profits surged to 3.9% in the third quarter of 2023. This marks a substantial increase from the previous indicator of 0.5% in the fourth quarter of 2023. The data, which was updated on 28 March 2024, reflects a strong Quarter-over-Quarter comparison, showcasing the remarkable growth in corporate profits during this period.The impressive rise in corporate profits is a positive sign for the economy, indicating improved performance and increased profitability for businesses in the US. This growth trend in corporate profits can have a ripple effect on various sectors, stimulating further economic activity and contributing to overall economic stability and growth. As the US continues on this path of robust corporate profits, it sets a promising tone for the future of the country’s economy.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com