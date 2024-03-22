The US Medicare has revealed plans to cover the obesity medication, Wegovy, produced by Novo Nordisk, for patients diagnosed with cardiovascular issues.The development follows the approval of the drug by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) as a measure to lower heart disease risks. This was determined by a clinical trial conducted last year, which discovered a 20% decrease in heart disease risks among obese patients using Wegovy.Previously, anti-obesity drugs were not included in Medicare prescription drug schemes offered by private insurance companies, known as Part D. Furthermore, the high cost of these medications discouraged insurers from including them in their coverage.Nevertheless, the recent announcement has widened the insurance coverage for Wegovy. This medicine is designed to replicate a natural hormone named glucagon-like peptide 1 or GLP-1, which decelerates stomach emptying and signals fullness to the brain.The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) have stipulated that this weight loss drug will only be covered under insurance for prescriptions intended to minimize heart disease risks.According to a CMS spokesperson, the agency has advised Medicare Part D plans that FDA-approved anti-obesity medications can be considered a Part D drug for specific uses.In their statement, the CMS reinforced their commitment to ensuring public access to treatments known to enhance health outcomes.Novo Nordisk reacted positively to the development, expressing encouragement over CMS’s recent guidance. However, they pointed out that “there’s more work to be done” as insurance does not yet cover Wegovy in its capacity as an obesity medication.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com