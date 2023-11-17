Oil was on course for its fourth consecutive week of declines. US unemployment benefit claims rose to 231,000, exceeding the expected 220,000. US industrial production declined by 0.6% in October. The USD/CAD outlook shines as the Canadian dollar softens amid lower oil prices, with the pair rising despite dollar weakness. On Friday, oil prices showed…

