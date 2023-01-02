Improved risk sentiment continues to press the US dollar. COVID risks in China may pour water on the optimism. Rising oil prices may support the Canadian dollar. In the European session, the USD/CAD price shows sideways momentum because investors are hesitant to increase positions before the long weekend begins. As global markets hesitate about inflation … Continued

