Fed policymakers said there was no urgency to start cutting interest rates. The likelihood of a March cut has dropped to 18.5%. Uchida was less hawkish when he said the BoJ would not hike rates aggressively. Thursday’s USD/JPY forecast brightened with a bullish tone as the dollar strengthened following mildly hawkish comments from Fed policymakers….

