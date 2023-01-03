The BOJ policy change last month gave the yen a general lift. The BOJ is considering revising its inflation projections for fiscal 2023 and 2024. Analysts are keeping an eye out for any changes to the 2013 policy agreement between the BOJ and the government. Today’s USD/JPY forecast is bearish as the yen extends last … Continued

The post USD/JPY Forecast: Yen at 7-Month High on BoJ Policy Shift Hopes appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story