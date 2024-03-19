The Bank of Japan hiked interest rates on Tuesday for the first time in 17 years. Japan’s central bank intends to continue with easy monetary conditions. Traders are awaiting the FOMC policy meeting on Wednesday. The USD/JPY outlook shines brightly with bullish sentiment, driven by the yen’s decline as investors take profits after the BoJ’s…
