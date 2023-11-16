There are signs that the Fed might postpone any plans for interest rate cuts. Japan’s exports grew for a second consecutive month in October. Traders have reduced the probability of an initial Fed rate cut by March. Thursday’s USD/JPY outlook leans towards the bullish side as the dollar firms on signs that the Federal Reserve…
