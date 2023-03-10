The BoJ maintained policy during Governor Haruhiko Kuroda’s final policy meeting. The number of Americans who filed for unemployment benefits surged last week. Investors are eagerly awaiting the US nonfarm payroll data. Today’s USD/JPY price analysis is bullish. The Bank of Japan maintained its stimulus levels on Friday, leading to a yen decline. –Are you … Continued

