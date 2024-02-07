The downside pressure remains high as long as it stays below the upper median line. Taking out the pivot point activates more declines. The US and Japanese figures could have a significant impact tomorrow. The USD/JPY price dropped as low as 147.70 today, where it found demand again. Now, it has turned to the upside…

