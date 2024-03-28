The financial performance of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (WBA) featured remarkable highlights in the second quarter.While they experienced a loss of around $5.91 billion, as opposed to their earnings of $703 million in the same period the previous year, it was not all grim. Their earnings per share (EPS) were also at a negative with -$6.85 in Q2, a stark contrast to the EPS of $0.81 during the same period in the previous year. However, after taking certain items into consideration, Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. recorded an adjusted profit of $1.04 billion or $1.20 per share for that duration.With regard to their shares, analysts had predicted an average of $0.82 per share. On the revenue front, the company generated $37.05 billion in Q2, which is higher compared to the $34.86 billion they earned in the same period last year.Looking ahead, the company provided an earnings per share guidance for the full year, projecting figures between $3.20 to $3.35. It’s noteworthy information for individuals and entities interested in the company’s financial future.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com