Tuesday's trading could be influenced by various factors including global political occurrences and recent U.S economic statistics. Investors may pay particular attention to durable goods orders and consumer confidence data.Middle Eastern tensions and Russia's decision to elevate crude oil prices may trigger worries about inflation. However, early indicators from the U.S Futures Index suggest a positive opening for Wall Street.As of 7:55 am ET, Dow futures were up by 79.00 points, S&P 500 futures had added 20.00 points, and Nasdaq 100 futures were gaining 95.75 points.On Monday, all major U.S averages finished in the red. The Nasdaq, heavy with tech stocks, saw a decrease of 44.35 points, or 0.3%, closing at 16,384.47. The S&P 500 lost 15.99 points, or 0.3%, ending at 5,218.19, and the Dow fell 162.26 points or 0.4% to close at 39,313.64.The economic data set to be released includes February's Durable Goods Orders at 8:30 am ET. The unanimous expectation is an increase of 1.3%, compared to a drop of 6.1% in the previous month.The Case-Shiller Home Price Index for January will be published at 9:00 am ET. A 0.2% increase is expected, mirroring December's growth. Following this, the Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) House Price Index for January will be released. The previous month saw a 0.1% increase.The Consumer Confidence report for March is set to be released at 10:00 am ET. The expectation stands at a 106.7 increase, similar to the previous month. Also, at 10:00 am ET, the anticipated Richmond Fed Manufacturing Index for March will be out, following a decrease of 5 in February.Auctions for 5-year Treasury notes are scheduled for 1:00 pm ET, the same time as the release of the Fed Money Supply for February. In the previous month, the M2 Level was $20,781.8 billion.Asian stock markets presented mixed outcomes on Tuesday. Chinese markets finished positively, with the Shanghai Composite Index rising 0.17%, reaching 3,031.48, and the Hang Seng Index in Hong Kong jumping 0.88% to close at 16,618.32.In contrast, Japanese markets were relatively flat. The Nikkei average landed marginally lower at 40,398.03 and the broader Topix index increased slightly by 0.11%, closing at 2,780.80. Australian stock finished in the red, with the S&P/ASX 200 dropping 0.41% to 7,780.20 and the broader All Ordinaries index falling by 0.43% to 8,036.70.European shares were trading higher. France's CAC 40 increased by 19.28 points or 0.24%, Germany's DAX added 120.35 points or 0.66%, England's FTSE 100 gained 6.92 points or 0.09%, and the Swiss Market Index rose 51.16 points or 0.44%. The Euro Stoxx 50, which represents blue-chip supersector leaders in the Eurozone, was up by 0.41%.