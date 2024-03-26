WidePoint Corporation has released its fourth-quarter financial results, revealing a trimmed loss in earnings compared to the previous year. The bottom line reflected a loss of $1.33 million, or 15 cents per share, which is an improvement from the loss of $8.89 million, or $1.02 per share reported in last year’s fourth quarter.Furthermore, the revenue for this quarter increased significantly by 21.5%, totaling to $28.3 million. This is a considerable increase from the $23.3 million earned during the same period last year.Here’s a brief look at the earnings of WidePoint Corporation (GAAP):- Fourth Quarter Earnings: A loss of $1.33 million, an improvement from the loss of $8.89 million last year.- Earnings Per Share (Q4): A decrease, at -15 cents compared to the -$1.02 from the previous year.- Fourth Quarter Revenue: An increase to $28.3 million, up from $23.3 million last year.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com