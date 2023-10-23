Imports of Sugar & Sugar Confectionery CMLV in China increased to 2309403.13 USD Thousand in September from 1833749.15 USD Thousand in August of 2023. Imports of Sugar & Sugar Confectionery CMLV in China averaged 795988.44 USD Thousand from 2004 until 2023, reaching an all time high of 3632165.14 USD Thousand in December of 2022 and a record low of 11501 USD Thousand in January of 2006. China accounts for Imports of Sugar & Sugar Confectionery using cumulative values for each year (CMLV). This page includes a chart with historical data for China Imports of Sugar & Sugar Confectionery.

