China’s central bank left its loan prime rates unchanged on Wednesday, as widely expected, as authorities monitor developments in the housing market and credit growth. The People’s Bank of China kept the five-year loan prime rate at 3.95 percent after lowering it by 5 basis points in February. The one-year LPR was retained at 3.45 percent.
