China lowered its longer-term benchmark lending rate at a slightly sharper than expected pace on Tuesday, in an attempt to support the ailing housing market. The People’s Bank of China cut its five-year loan prime rate, the benchmark for mortgage rates, to a record low 3.95 percent from 4.20 percent. The bank was expected to lower the rate to 4.10 percent.
