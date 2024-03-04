Inflation trends mattered much to currency markets during the period spanning February 24 to March 1, 2024. The week witnessed the U.S. Dollar weakening against the Euro as well as the Japanese Yen but strengthening against the British Pound and the Australian Dollar amidst divergent inflation trends.
