The current account data from the euro area is due on Tuesday, headlining a light day for the European economic news. At 1.00 am ET, Statistics Finland publishes unemployment data for January. At 2.00 am ET, foreign trade data is due from Switzerland. Also, quarterly national accounts from Denmark and capacity utilization from Sweden are due.
