Flash inflation and unemployment figures from the euro area and revised quarterly national accounts and house prices from the UK are due on Friday, headlining a hectic day for the European economic news. At 2.00 am ET, UK Nationwide house price data is due. House prices are expected to register an annual fall of 2.2 percent in March, following a 1.1 percent drop in February.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- European Economic News Preview: Eurozone Inflation, Unemployment Data Due - March 31, 2023
- China Services Activity Growth Strongest In 12 Years - March 31, 2023
- Dollar Loses Ground Against Major Rivals After GDP, Jobless Claims Data - March 30, 2023