Unemployment from Germany and flash inflation from euro area are due on Thursday, headlining a busy day for the European economic news. At 2.00 am ET, Destatis is scheduled to issue Germany’s retail sales and unemployment data. Sales are forecast to grow 1.0 percent annually after falling 1.6 percent in June.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- European Economic News Preview: Germany Unemployment Data Due - August 31, 2023
- Dollar Weakens As Soft ADP, GDP Data Support Fed Pause Hopes - August 30, 2023
- U.S. Pending Home Sales Unexpectedly Climb 0.9% In July - August 30, 2023