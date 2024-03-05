The euro area private sector moved closer to stabilization as renewed services activity expansion offset further contraction in manufacturing, final survey results from S&P Global showed Tuesday. The HCOB composite output index rose to an eight-month high of 49.2 in February from 47.9 in January. The score was well above the flash 48.9. However, a reading below 50.0 indicates contraction.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- UK Service Sector Expands For Fourth Month - March 5, 2024
- Eurozone Private Sector Moves Closer To Stabilization - March 5, 2024
- Global Central Banks Near Victory Over Inflation, Says BIS - March 5, 2024