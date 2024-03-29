France’s consumer price inflation slowed to the lowest in two-and-a-half years in March on slower increases in food and energy prices, flash data from the statistical office INSEE showed on Friday. The consumer price index, or CPI, posted an annual increase of 2.3 percent in March, following February’s 3.0 percent rise.
