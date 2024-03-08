Germany’s industrial production rebounded at a faster than expected pace in January driven by intermediate and consumer goods output, figures from Destatis showed on Friday. Industrial production posted a monthly growth of 1.0 percent, in contrast to the 2.0 percent fall in December. Output was expected to climb 0.6 percent.
