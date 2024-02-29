Joblessness in Germany increased more than expected in February as the weaker economic activity started to hurt the labor market. The unemployment rate remained unchanged at 5.9 percent in February, data from the Federal Labor Agency showed Thursday. The rate was seen at 5.8 percent.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- German Unemployment Rises More Than Expected - February 29, 2024
- French Inflation Lowest In More Than 2 Years - February 29, 2024
- European Economic News Preview: Germany Flash Inflation & Unemployment Data Due - February 29, 2024