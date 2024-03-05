The Bank for International Settlements said the global central banks are close to victory in the fight against inflation. BIS Head of Monetary and Economic Department Claudio Borio said the decisive action taken by central banks prevented inflation from becoming entrenched. BIS, which is the bank for central banks, expressed cautious optimism over inflation outlook.
