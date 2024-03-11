Japan’s economy posted growth in the fourth quarter underpinned by business investment, while a recession was initially estimated, revised data from the Cabinet Office showed Monday. Gross domestic product posted an annual growth 0.4 percent in the fourth quarter compared to the previous estimate of 0.4 percent decline. This followed a 3.2 percent contraction in the third quarter.
