The Japanese government has began discussions over officially declaring an end to deflation, news agency Kyodo reported over the weekend, citing sources close to the matter. For this, the government will carefully examine the outcome of wage negotiations this spring and the inflation outlook, the report said.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- Japan Govt Mulls Declaring End To Deflation – Kyodo - March 4, 2024
- Eurozone Investor Confidence Rises For Fifth Month - March 4, 2024
- Powell Testimony, Jobs Report Likely To Be In Focus This Week - March 4, 2024