Growth in Philadelphia-area manufacturing activity has unexpectedly seen a considerable acceleration in the month of April, the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia revealed in a report released on Thursday. The Philly Fed said its diffusion index for current general activity jumped to 15.5 in April from 3.2 in March, with a positive reading indicating growth.
