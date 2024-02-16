U. K. retail sales grew at the fastest pace since early 2021 underscoring that consumer spending is set to provide boost to the economic recovery in the first quarter of 2024. Retail sales volumes rebounded 3.4 percent in January, following a record fall of 3.3 percent in December, the Office for National Statistics said Friday.
