After reporting a surge in consumer sentiment in the previous month, the University of Michigan released a report on Friday showing a slight improvement in sentiment in the month of February. The report said the consumer sentiment index inched up to 79.6 in February after spiking to 79.0 in January. Economists had expected the index to rise to 80.0.
