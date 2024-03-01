Consumer sentiment in the U.S. unexpectedly deteriorated in the month of February, according to revised data released by the University of Michigan on Friday. The University of Michigan said its consumer sentiment index for February was downwardly revised to 76.9 from the previously reported 79.6. Economists had expected the reading to be unrevised.
