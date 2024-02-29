First-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits rose by more than expected in the week ended February 24th, according to a report released by the Labor Department on Thursday. The report said initial jobless claims climbed to 215,000, an increase of 13,000 from the previous week’s revised level of 202,000. Economists had expected jobless claims to rise to 210,000.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- U.S. Jobless Claims Rise More Than Expected To 215,000 - February 29, 2024
- German Inflation Lowest Since June 2021 - February 29, 2024
- UK Mortgage Approvals At 15-Month High - February 29, 2024